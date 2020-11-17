Virginia schools delay in-person classes amid COVID-19 spike

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials in some of Virginia’s largest school districts are pausing their plans to expand in-person learning amid a rising number of coronavirus cases. The decisions in Virginia Beach, Henrico County and Fairfax County came three days after Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam announced new statewide restrictions aimed at slowing the virus’s spread, including limiting gatherings to 25 people and prohibiting alcohol sales at dining and drinking establishments after 10 p.m. The number of new cases in Virginia has been steadily increasing over the past month. As of Tuesday, the state health department has reported more than 206,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with at least 3,835 deaths.