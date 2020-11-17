West Virginia office seeking information about river otters

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources wants to learn more about the state’s river otter population and is asking trappers for help. The agency wants 50 to 75 otter carcasses each year during the next five trapping seasons and is offering $20 gift cards for each useable carcass. The division says it will use reproductive and age data collected from the carcasses to model the state’s population and get a better idea of how the otters would respond to changes in bag limits and season lengths. More information is available by contacting a district office or emailing Rich.E.Rogers@wv.gov or calling (304) 822-3551.