What to know before the 2020 hunting season begins

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - Hunting season begins on Monday and there are steps hunters can take to prepare.

The first thing for them to do is securing a license and making sure they have proper ammo, but knowing how to stay safe while hunting is more important.

William Dick, a clerk at Flat Top Arms, said there are several steps hunters can take to avoid injuries this season.

"When you're hunting always keep the barrel of the fire arm pointed in a safe direction," he said. "Anotber great tip is your fire arm should always be unloaded when you're not using it, and you have to be sure what your target is and what's beyond it."

The Flat Top Arms employee said there is a nationwide ammo shortage, so hunters should be sure to purchase their ammo as soon as possible.

