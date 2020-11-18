2020 Nobel Peace ceremony won’t be held in person in Oslo

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The winner of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, the World Food Program, and the Norwegian Nobel Committee have jointly agreed to postpone the Dec. 10 award ceremony in Oslo because of the coronavirus pandemics. WFP head David Beasley was expected to travel to the Norwegian capital to receive the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of the organization that won the prestigious award for efforts to combat hunger. Instead, organizers said Tuesday they are planning a digital award ceremony where the WFP will be presented with the medal and diploma.