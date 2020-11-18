Skip to Content

ACC could benefit from show of force behind 3 ranked teams

1:01 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

The ACC football standings are topped by three Top 25 teams _ No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 4 Clemson and No. 12 Miami. Those are the league’s only ranked teams. After fourth-place North Carolina, there is a big group of teams in the middle of the ACC, including a group of five whose overall records are within a game of .500. That may make the league look top-heavy. Duke coach David Cutcliffe insists the .500 teams are a sign of depth. Some of those teams need to emerge in the final weeks of the season to boost the league’s respect.

