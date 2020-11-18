After a cold night tonight, temperatures look to warm back up into late week

High pressure overhead will keep us dry, but still chilly tonight as skies remain clear.

Through sundown, temps will fall into the 30s, and eventually the 20s again overnight. Fortunately, the winds have calmed down and look to stay light overnight too, so there won't be as much of a wind chill to worry about waking up Thursday morning.

High pressure will begin to shift more offshore/to our east into late week, which will allow for a warmer change in wind direction. Southerly winds tomorrow look to boost temps back up into the upper 50s and low 60s Thursday afternoon. We look to see plenty of sunshine, and we should stay dry and clear again into tomorrow night. Lows tomorrow night will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunny, seasonable weather looks to persist into this coming weekend, at least up until Sunday PM. We could see a few showers and some off-and-on rain into early next week as a weak disturbance moves through on Monday.

Another, higher chance of rain could arrive by midweek next week...