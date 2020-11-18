Congo announces end to its 11th deadly Ebola outbreak

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo has declared an end to its 11th Ebola outbreak, this one in western Equateur Province, nearly six months after cases were reported and amid the rise of COVID-19. This is the first time Congo is Ebola-free in about two and a half years. Congo’s health minister and the World Health Organization made the official declaration with no new cases recorded in more than 48 days. More than 55 deaths were recorded. The WHO says technology used to keep the Ebola vaccine at “super-cold temperatures will be helpful when bringing a COVID-19 vaccine to Africa.”