Despite mostly sunny skies temperatures are staying cold for Wednesday

Looks can be deceiving for our Wednesday! Even with sunny skies, temperatures will remain chilly with highs only reaching the 40s. No precipitation is expected for today.

This morning temperatures are in the 20s and lower 30s. Our feels like temperatures are in the teens for some spots!

We don't have to worry about the winds today. Winds will calm down and come from the west. These calmer winds last overnight allowing our temperatures to dip into the 20s and 30s again. So expect another cooler than average night.

Warmer air pulls in starting tomorrow. Highs will hit the upper 50s and 60s. Throughout the weekend warmer than average temperatures hang around. Highs reach the 60s starting on Friday and last into Sunday.

Starting today, high pressure builds in and lingers to close the work week. We can expect calm and sunny skies into Friday.