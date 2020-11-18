Fayette County Sheriff’s Giving Tree to continue this year

FAYETTE CO., W.Va. (WVVA) - The Sheriff’s Giving Tree is dedicated to the men and women who make sacrifices daily on behalf of the citizens of Fayette County.

This Giving Tree is going to allow the community to give back to those who need it most.

This tree is covered with stars that each represent a Conservator under the Sheriff’s protected custody. A conservator is a ward of the State and the Sheriff takes care of their finances. Many of these protected clients live on limited funds.

On the stars are some of the items needed like socks, throw blankets and butter cookies. Return the gift back to the Sheriff's Department before December 17, 2020, wrapped or unwrapped and we will make the delivery.

The tree was put together by the staff of the Sheriff’s Department.

Visit the Fayette County Court House to see the Giving Tree and pick up a few stars.