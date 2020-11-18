Marshall’s Holliday named finalist for Coach of the Year Award

(WVVA) - The Herd's head coach, Doc Holliday, has been named a finalist for the 2020 American Heart Association Paul “Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award.

Holliday is one of 24 coaches at the Division I level to be nominated for the honor.

In his eleventh season as the program's head coach, Holliday has led the team to a 7-0 start and a No. 15 ranking in the AP Top 25 Poll. It's the highest mark Marshall has achieved since 1999.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.