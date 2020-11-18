No fans at Bluefield State until at least January
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield State Athletic Department will not be allowing spectators and men's and women's home contests until January 2021, according to a Wednesday announcement.
All home games will be broadcast live online and on the Team1Sports app.
The Lady Blues basketball team is slated to open the season on Saturday against WVU Tech in Ned Shott Gymnasium. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
The men will play host to Lincoln University in their season opener on Monday at 5:30 p.m.