No fans at Bluefield State until at least January

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield State Athletic Department will not be allowing spectators and men's and women's home contests until January 2021, according to a Wednesday announcement.

Big Blue Fans,



Unfortunately we are not allowing fans until January 2021! However, All home games will be broadcasted live from https://t.co/3i4u2EoqoV. Also download the Team1Sports app! Thank you for your continuous support of the Big Blue Nation! #RiseAbove #GOBIGBLUE pic.twitter.com/JtFk5DsoAH — BSC Athletics (@BStateBlues) November 18, 2020 BSC Athletics via Twitter

All home games will be broadcast live online and on the Team1Sports app.

The Lady Blues basketball team is slated to open the season on Saturday against WVU Tech in Ned Shott Gymnasium. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

The men will play host to Lincoln University in their season opener on Monday at 5:30 p.m.