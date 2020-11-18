“Operation Turkey Sweep” sees 21 violations

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - "Operation Turkey Sweep" just wrapped up in Raleigh County, and it has nothing to do with the popular Thanksgiving dish.

Instead, the operation verifies registered sex offenders in the area.

The Beckley detachment of the West Virginia State Police and United States Marshals conducted the operation by investigating sex offenders to ensure they have all the proper information on file with police.

Robert Marsh, the WV State Police officer who was in charge of the operation, said these investigations are vital to keeping tabs on sex offenders.

"Investiagtions can be initiated based on information provided which is in detail to physical addresses, mailing addresses, having rental property, telephone numbers, vehicles, email addresses, and if they fail to report that information, they're in violation," said Marsh.

During the operation, agents and troopers made 100 verification attempts. Of those, they verified 93 offenders and uncovered 23 violations.

According to Marsh, the majority of infractions included physical addresses, social media accounts, and email addresses. He said these checks keep offenders honest and the community informed.

"It lets them know that hey we're actively checking and we are looking for violations because at the end of the day we want to make sure our communities are safe," said Marsh.

There is a list of registered sex offenders online, but U.S. Marshal Micheal Baylous said checking the list should not lead the public to let their guard down.

"Just because isn't a sex offender in your area listed on that registery, that doesn't mean there's not a sex offender that lives in your area, perhaps they haven't been convicted or haven't been caught yet," said Baylous.

The violations can carry varying sentences of one to twenty five years depending on if they're a misdemeanor or a felony and if they are their second offense.

The names of those violators are not being released at this time.