Plea hearing set for ex-Green Beret charged with espionage

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former Army Green Beret charged with espionage activity on behalf of Russia is set to appear at a plea hearing on federal charges. The hearing is scheduled Wednesday morning for 45-year-old Peter Rafael Dzibinski Debbins of Gainesville, Virginia. Court records do not spell out the specific charge to which he is expected to plead; when he was arrested in August, he was charged under the federal Espionage Act with divulging U.S. military secrets about his unit’s activities in former Soviet republics to Russian intelligence agents. The indictment says that Debbins, a Minnesota native, had a 15-year relationship with Russian intelligence.