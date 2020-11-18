Police defend handling of dead Black teen’s disappearance

BALDWIN, La. (AP) — Police in a Louisiana town are defending their handling of the disappearance of a Black teenager who was found dead earlier this month. Baldwin Assistant Police Chief Samuel Wise told southwest Louisiana news outlets that the search for 15-year-old Quawan “Bobby” Charles began soon after his mother reported him missing on Oct. 30. Wise said the case did not appear to warrant issuing an Amber Alert for a missing child. Charles’ body was found in some water in Iberia Parish woods on Nov. 3. Autopsies indicate he drowned. Iberia Parish authorities are investigating the death as a homicide.