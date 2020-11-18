The case for shopping on Black Friday in 2020

This year’s Black Friday shopping event will be much different from ever before. Retailers will be enforcing social distancing, many stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and shoppers will be scooping up deals via their computer screens. Although we’re living through a pandemic, there are still reasons for consumers to shop on Black Friday. After all, you can snag major deals and save considerable money. But there are also some reasons not to shop, especially in a physical store. Retail experts help shoppers weigh the good and the bad of shopping on Black Friday 2020.