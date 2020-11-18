Two Graham student-athletes commit to futures on the diamond

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Both McKenna Wrobel and Matt Sarver signed to continue their academic and athletic careers on Wednesday.

Wrobel will suit up for Concord University softball next year, after competing for the G-Girls and her travel team, the Lady Red Devils, for the past few seasons. She plans to earn a pre-dental degree in Athens.

via Matt Dixon

Sarver has chosen Bluefield State as his next destination. Playing both middle infield and pitcher for the G-Men, he will add some utility to the Blues' roster. He plans to study mechanical engineering.