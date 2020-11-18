West Virginia Education Association President urging for remote learning until 2021

(WVVA)- The president of the biggest teachers union in West Virginia wants schools to shift to remote learning through the end of the fall semester.

Schools will be closed for Thanksgiving break and will be back in session on December 3rd. The West Virginia Education Association doesn't want to see students return to in-person instruction until the next semester due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

"The numbers continue to go up. We're seeing it spread in our schools, we're seeing it spread with our students and our educators. Let's try to get a handle on this so we can have somewhat of a more normal second semester. If we continue to go to school, you're going to see numbers rise. More and more schools will have to close due to quarantine, and lack of personal, and you're actually going to see people put in danger," Dale Lee, President of the West Virginia Education Association said.

Governor Jim Justice said Monday, closing schools could create more issues.

"There are repercussions to downside," Justice said. "You've got day care to think about. You've got our kids to think about, you've got to think how well the virtual learning is really working period."

Lee says that Justice should follow the same rules he uses when it comes to canceling winter sports until January.

"As the numbers rise, it's logical that this is the way you will go. We're just trying to give him another set of eyes from the people who are dealing with this everyday in the classrooms, who have the students and listening to that voice," Lee said.

Monday, West Virginia's Public Health Officer said as long as precautions are taken, students are safe in schools.

"Nothing can be off the table. But I have talked to several school nurses who say that young children are safer in the classrooms if protocols are followed, meaning masks are followed by the staff," Dr. Ayne Amjad said.

Lee disagrees.

"We're not able to follow all of the protocols. We're not able to social distance. We're not able to do the six foot distancing with mask. Many of our students are on buses with much smaller areas, then what the requirements are," Lee explained. "There eating lunches in the classroom, which i understand, but you can't eat with a mask on. So there's a 20 to 30 minute period where the kids are without the mask, and you still have a number of students in the classroom. You can't have all of the precautions every moment, for every child."

Right now, there is no plan to follow the teachers union recommendation for remote learning only through the end of the semester.