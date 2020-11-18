WVU men’s hoops to face Northern Iowa in season-opening tournament

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mountaineers will now open their season against Northern Iowa in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic next week.

The Panthers will replace Texas A&M in the Sioux Falls tournament, which is set to begin on Wednesday, November 25.

According to a statement from the Aggies' Director of Athletics Ross Bjork, the athletic department "felt it was most prudent to stay in Texas" as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

WVU and Northern Iowa will now tip-off next Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN.