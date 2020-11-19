Asia Today: Samoa leader appeals for calm after COVID case

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The leader of the small Pacific nation of Samoa has appealed for calm after the country reported it’s first positive test for the coronavirus, although a second test on the same patient returned a negative result. Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi addressed the nation live on television and radio Thursday, urging people to remain vigilant with their virus precautions. Samoa was among a dwindling handful of nations to have not reported a single case of the virus. According to the Samoa Observer, the prime minister said the patient was a sailor who had been staying in a quarantine facility since flying in from New Zealand on Friday.