Bally’s buys sports betting tech company, closes AC purchase

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bally’s Corp. has purchased a sports betting technology company for $125 million and has finalized the purchase of a casino in Atlantic City. The transactions were both announced Wednesday night. The acquisitions give the Rhode Island company formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings a solid place in the sports betting and physical casino markets as it rapidly expands across the country. Bally’s bought Bet.Works, a sports betting platform provider to operators in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana and Colorado. It will have 14 casinos in 10 states once all pending transactions are completed.