Bengals’ Burrow vs. Washington’s Young: Top two picks meet

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The top two picks in this year’s draft face off when No. 1 Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals visit Chase Young and Washington. Each player is enjoying a strong rookie season while going through plenty of growing pains. Burrow ranks third in the NFL in completions but judges himself on wins and the Bengals have just two of those. Young leads rookies in sacks but also committed a penalty that cost Washington in a last-minute loss at Detroit. Burrow and Young were teammates at Ohio State for a year and share similar qualities as leaders that are coming to light during their first season as pros.