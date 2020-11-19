Big 12 title game could have a familiar look or 1st-timers

The Big 12 football championship game could have a very familiar look, or could have some new teams. No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 22 Texas could have another December rematch if they both win the rest of their regular-season games. The Sooners or Longhorns have won the last 10 Big 12 championship games. But there are five teams with one or two conferences losses with a month to go before the title game. No. 14 Oklahoma State and No. 17 Iowa State are the top two teams in the current standings. Neither of them have played in the league’s title game.