Bluestone Health to open Federally Qualified Health Center in Bluefield, WV

MERCER BLUEFIELD, WV (WVVA) -- Bluefield will soon be home to a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), the city's Economic Development Authority (BEDA) announced Thursday.

The facility will be located at the former Hawley Building at 701 Bland Street, which has been acquired by Bluestone Health, Inc. Demolition of the site has already begun, according to the BEDA.

"On behalf of the Bluestone Health Association Board of Directors, we are excited to be working with BEDA and Jim Spencer to provide quality healthcare to not only Bluefield, WV, but the region," said Linda Hutchens, CEO of Bluestone Health. "Our long-term goal is to provide urgent care at this location."

Hutchens says the goal is to have the facility open by Summer 2021.

"Economic Development is a team sport and partnering with companies like Intuit, Alorica and now the Bluestone Health Association makes positive things happen," said Jim Spencer, Executive Director of the BEDA. "BEDA's goal is to create a new economy in Bluefield and the region."

