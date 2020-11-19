Bosnia doctors appeal for respect of rules amid virus surge

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Doctors in Bosnia, one of the hardest hit countries in the Balkans with the new coronavirus, are appealing on the citizens to respect preventive measures and help the ailing health system. As Bosnia battles a surge in cases of infection and a mounting death toll, authorities have converted one third of all hospital wards to treat COVID-19 patients. Bosnia has one of the weakest health systems in Europe that was ravaged during the 1992-95 war and further plagued by mismanagement, lack of funds and corruption. Bosnia on Thursday reported more than 1,000 daily new infections and 64 deaths.