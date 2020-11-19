California imposes overnight curfew to stem coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is imposing an overnight curfew as the most populous state tries to head off a surge in coronavirus cases.

Newsom announced Thursday a limited stay-at-home order in 41 counties that account for nearly the entire state population of just under 40 million people.

Starting Saturday, all non-essential work, movement and gatherings must cease between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The move comes only days after the state imposed restrictions limiting business operations in those 41 counties, which have the most significant increases in virus cases.