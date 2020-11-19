Chicago dad hopes for recovery after drive-by wounds son

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man whose 5-year-old son was shot in the head at home when gunfire from a drive-by shooting smashed through a window says there are encouraging signs the hospitalized boy will recover. Clarence Williams tells the Chicago Tribune his son, Clareon, has been mostly sleeping at Comer Children’s Hospital but has been able to squeeze his hand. He says doctors who performed surgery to relieve pressure on his brain, told him a bullet had “grazed” the side of his son’s brain in Monday night’s shooting. Williams says doctors removed the bullet, stopped the bleeding and want his son to rest. Police have reported no arrests in the shooting.