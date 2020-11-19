Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County aims to help students in need

LEWISBURG W. VA. (WVVA) - A local organization in Greenbrier County is making sure students in need have a good Christmas.

Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County are hosting their second annual "angel tree" adoption event.

Last year, the organization partnered with Greenbrier Valley medical center and Rainelle medical center. This year, they decided to expand and partner with both of the health organizations as well as two local businesses: The Wild Bean amd Upper Cuts Styling Salon.

There are also nearly 100 more students that need sponsoring this year versus last year.

Brittany Masters, the Executive Director of Communities in Shcools in Greenbrier County, said COVID-19 has made things difficult for many families, so it is important to help the children in need.

"This is just an opportunity for community members to give back, because they can or give back because they want these children to have some kind of normalcy," said Masters. "We see that there's just so much to give out there in the community and these children are certainly deserving of that."

Angels can be picked up to sponsor at the Wild Bean or Upper Cut Styling Salon, both in downtown Lewisburg.

The wrapped gifts should be returned by December 8, and have the tag attached to the outside.