COVID-19 cases reported at two McDowell County schools, one goes remote

MCDOWELL COUNTY (WVVA) -- COVID-19 cases were reported at two McDowell County schools on Thursday.

One case was confirmed at Sandy River Middle School, according to the McDowell County Board of Education.

After contact tracing, the McDowell County Health Department determined that the school should be closed to students until November 27th.

However, due to an Executive Order signed by Governor Jim Justice, schools in the Mountain State will not return to in-person learning until December 3rd.

A case of COVID-19 was also confirmed at Iaeger Elementary School.

After contact tracing, the health department determined that the school could remain open to students and staff.

A deep-cleaning of the campus is underway.

