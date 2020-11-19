Ethiopia claims WHO chief is backing Tigray without evidence

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s army chief has accused the head of the World Health Organization, a fellow Ethiopian, of lobbying neighboring countries to provide arms and other support to the country’s Tigray defiant region. The central government has been fighting the Tigray regional government for two weeks. Gen. Birhanu Jula did not cite any evidence for his allegation. He told reporters on Wednesday that WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had urged unnamed neighbors to “oppose the war and for (the Tigray People’s Liberation Front) to get arms.” There was no immediate response from WHO headquarters. The TPLF has been clashing with Ethiopian federal forces since the country’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister accused the heavily armed regional government of attacking a military base.