EXPLAINER: A look at Trump’s long-shot legal challenges

As President Donald Trump continues to push falsehoods about the election, his legal team has so far failed to gain any traction in court without evidence of widespread fraud, which experts widely agree doesn’t exist. Despite that, Trump and his Republican allies are pressing forward with several cases aimed at blocking or delaying the certification of election results in key battleground states won by President-elect Joe Biden. Experts say Trump has almost no chance of reversing the election. But the president’s repeated baseless claims that the outcome was rigged is undermining public confidence in the election system and letting flourish the idea that Biden will be an illegitimate president.