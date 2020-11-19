Federal judge blocks new criminal disqualifiers to asylum

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has blocked a Trump administration rule that would have put up new roadblocks for asylum-seekers convicted of a variety of crimes. It was set to take effect Friday. The federal judge in San Francisco says current federal law already includes plenty of disqualifying crimes such as drug trafficking, money laundering and counterfeiting. A California-based legal service provider sued after the rule was announced last month by the departments of Homeland Security and Justice. The White House didn’t immediately comment on the decision. President-elect Joe Biden has said he will end Trump’s “detrimental asylum policies” but hasn’t commented on this specific rule.