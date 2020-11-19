Food program in Fayette County provides meals for remote and under-school aged children



Families in need are able to go to multiple locations in Fayette County and retrieve a meal pack today from various locations at various times.

The Summer Food Service Program will be providing the 11 - day meal packets, view the image below for a full list of times and locations.



Call Oak Hill High School for specific pick up times.

Families can pick up meals for others, there is no limit.

This is not just for remote learners, but anyone in the Fayette County area with children who need of food assistance.

"Hunger doesn't take a vacation. And so kids who need these meal packs, they are still going to need them over break when schools out. So, we're providing them for those kids specifically, but were also providing them for all kids in this really challenging time, during the pandemic," said Director of Foods with the Fayette County Child Nutrition Program, Andrew Pense.