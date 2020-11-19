Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Four suspected militants were killed and two Indian police officers have been wounded in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir Police said that Thursday’s shooting erupted on the outskirts of the city of Jammu lasted three hours. Police said suspected rebels in truck fired at a checkpoint on the main highway linking Jammu and Srinagar. Security forces returned fire. Police said they were verifying the identities of those killed. Traffic on the busy highway was stopped by the police.