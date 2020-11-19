J Balvin, Bad Bunny set for big night at Latin Grammys

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after they were shut out of major categories, Latin trap kings Bad Bunny and J Balvin have a chance of winning the top honors at the Latin Grammy Awards. Both performers are double nominees for album of the year: their collaborative project, “Oasis,” is up for the prize and their solo albums — Bunny’s “YHLQMDLG” and Balvin’s “Colores” — are also in contention. It’s a far cry from the 2019 Latin Grammys, where popular reggaeton and Latin trap musicians such as J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Karol G, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Maluma and more were dissed in top categories like album, song and record of the year.