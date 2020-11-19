Japan, New Zealand press for open markets to boost recovery

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Leaders from Japan and New Zealand have warned countries against the temptation of retreating into trade protectionism, saying that keeping markets open is the way to revive a global economy battered by COVID-19. Speaking by video to a meeting of Asia-Pacific CEOs, Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said a “free and open Indo-Pacific will be the cornerstone for the prosperity of this region”. After Sunday’s signing of the 15-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, Suga said Japan will next push for a wider free trade pact among the 21 members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern voiced hope that APEC leaders will agree on development goals that focus on free trade, digital innovation, and sustainability and inclusion.