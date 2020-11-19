Judge: Virginia pandemic restrictions apply to gun show

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A judge has rejected a legal challenge from one of the nation’s largest gun shows to newly imposed pandemic restrictions in Virginia that will force cancellation of an upcoming exposition. The Nation’s Gun Show is held several times a year at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly on the edge of the Washington area. A three-day show expected to draw thousands had been scheduled to start Friday. The show filed for an emergency injunction this week after it was told that tightened restrictions would limit the event to 250 people. A judge on Thursday rejected all theories as to why the order exceeded the governor’s authority.