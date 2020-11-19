Kansas man accused of illegal autopsies faces fraud charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man accused of performing illegal autopsies has been indicted on 10 counts of federal wire fraud. Federal prosecutors for Kansas say the indictment accuses 41-year-old Shawn Parcells, of Leawood, of falsely leading people to believe they would receive an autopsy report from a pathologist. Parcells is a self-taught pathology assistant with no formal education. The indictment also seeks to recover more than $1 million in fees paid to Parcells by clients. If convicted of the federal counts, Parcells could face up to 20 years in prison on each count. An attorney who has represented Parcells in other matters did not immediately return a message left Thursday morning seeking comment.