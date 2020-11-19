Mild and dry start to the weekend, rain chances rise into next week

High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern tonight, but with winds coming more out of the south instead of the north this evening, temperatures shouldn't be quite as cold as they were last night. Temperatures should fall into the upper 30s and low 40s under mostly clear skies.

Friday looks sunny and seasonable, with high pressure still in control. Highs tomorrow should be in the upper 50s to lows for most Friday afternoon. Friday night looks quiet as well, with lows falling into the 40s and increasing clouds.

As a weak frontal boundary pushes in Saturday, we could see a few stray showers (mainly during the early morning Saturday), but most will just see a lot of developing clouds while staying dry. Saturday night looks mainly dry too, with passing clouds and lows in the 40s again.

We look to see a slightly better chance of showers Sunday evening-Monday morning, but this looks far from a "wash-out". We'll get cooler to start next week though, with highs on Monday back in the upper 30s and low 40s. A stronger cold front looks to wider-spread and possibly heavier rain Wednesday of next week.

Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6,10 (CW) and 11 PM!