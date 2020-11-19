Official: Ethiopia’s latest airstrike hits Tigray university

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A university official says the latest airstrike by Ethiopia’s military has struck the school in the capital of the defiant Tigray region and caused major damage. The official described Thursday’s airstrike in an email shared with The Associated Press. It is not clear if anyone was killed or wounded. There was no immediate comment from Ethiopia’s government, which has been fighting Tigray forces since Nov. 4 after a military base was attacked. Both sides have carried out airstrikes. With communications severed, verifying either’s claims is difficult. Alarmed by the potential for disaster in Ethiopia and beyond, 17 U.S. senators urged Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to engage Ethiopia’s prime minister to push for a cease-fire.