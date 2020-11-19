Official: Italy to start COVID vaccinations in January

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s special commissioner for the virus emergency says a significant number Italians who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 should have received their shots by next September. He said Thursday that Italy is set to receive 3.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the second half of January through the European Union’s purchase program. The commissioner says that’s enough to provide the requisite two doses to 1.6 million of Italy’s 60 million people. He said elderly Italians and individuals with the most risk of exposure would get first priority during a voluntary vaccination campaign he characterized as the biggest in memory.