Online G-20 summit lacks glam, and maybe results, amid virus

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — This weekend’s summit of leaders from the Group of 20 stands out more for what it is not than for what it is. Held online this year because of the coronavirus, the gathering of leaders of the world’s preeminent rich and developing nations will not be an opportunity for kings, presidents and prime ministers to rub shoulders. It will not be an occasion for its Saudi hosts to dazzle the world’s media. And it is not expected to yield a globally unified response to the worst pandemic in decades. The pandemic has offered the G-20 an opportunity to prove how such bodies can facilitate international cooperation in crises — but has also underscored their shortcomings.