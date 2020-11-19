Operation Christmas Child collection ongoing this week

Operation Christmas Child is on-going this week all to help give those in need a Christmas in 2020 as well as spread the message of Christianity.

Operation Christmas Child is a program through Franklin Graham's Samaritian's Purse established in 1993. Shoeboxes are packed with small necessities and gift items for children around the globe.

According to Operation Christmas Child when packing boxes you can do as follows:

Start with a quality “wow” item such as a stuffed animal, soccer ball with pump, or clothing outfit that will capture the child’s attention the instant he or she opens the box. See our gift suggestions according to age and gender listed below for other fun toys, hygiene items, and school supplies to fill the shoebox.

For tips on what to pack your shoebox with click here

National Collection Week continues through the 23rd to find a location near you click here and several local locations are listed below.

Princeton, WV - Johnston Chapel Baptist Church

984 Halls Ridge Road Princeton, WV 24739-6814

Ghent, WV - Ghent Missionary Baptist Church

139 Odd Road Ghent, WV 25843

Pembroke, VA - Pembroke Christian Church

519 Snidow Street Pembroke, VA 24136-3533

Hinton, WV - First Baptist Church

108 Temple Street Hinton, WV 25951-2431

Pulaski, VA - Pulaski Church of God

1621 Bob White Boulevard Pulaski, VA 24301-4407

Wytheville, VA - Wytheville First Church of God

1135 Cove Road Wytheville, VA 24382-1243

Beckley, WV - First Baptist Church

422 Neville Street Beckley, WV 25801-4511

Pineville, WV - House of Refuge

2856 Indian Creek Road Pineville, WV 24874

Fairlawn, VA - Fairlawn Grace Brethren Church

6893 Mills Avenue Fairlawn, VA 24141-6914

Christiansburg, VA - Trinity Community Church

1505 N Franklin Street Christiansburg, VA 24073-1411

Lewisburg, WV - West Virginia State Fairgrounds

947 Maplewood Avenue Lewisburg, WV 24901-9316

Rainelle, WV - First Baptist Church of Rainelle

345 7th Street Rainelle, WV 25962-1650

Iaeger, WV - Calvary Baptist Church

Route 52 Iaeger, WV 24844

Richlands, VA - Richlands Presbyterian Church

1301 2nd Street Richlands, VA 24641-0446

Marion, VA - Marion Baptist Church

1258 N Main Street Marion, VA 24354-4312

Hillsville, VA - First United Methodist Church

225 Fulcher Street Hillsville, VA 24343-1634

Justice, WV - First Missionary Baptist Church

9 Raymond Toler Drive Justice, WV 24851

Floyd, VA - Floyd Baptist Church

510 E Main Street Floyd, VA 24091-2615

New Castle, VA - Craig Valley Baptist Church

171 Salem Avenue New Castle, VA 24127