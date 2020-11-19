Operation Christmas Child collection ongoing this week

Operation Christmas Child collection ongoing this weekUpdated
Operation Christmas Child is on-going this week all to help give those in need a Christmas in 2020 as well as spread the message of Christianity.
Operation Christmas Child is a program through Franklin Graham's Samaritian's Purse established in 1993. Shoeboxes are packed with small necessities and gift items for children around the globe.
According to Operation Christmas Child when packing boxes you can do as follows:
Start with a quality “wow” item such as a stuffed animal, soccer ball with pump, or clothing outfit that will capture the child’s attention the instant he or she opens the box. See our gift suggestions according to age and gender listed below for other fun toys, hygiene items, and school supplies to fill the shoebox.
For tips on what to pack your shoebox with click here
National Collection Week continues through the 23rd to find a location near you click here and several local locations are listed below.
Princeton, WV - Johnston Chapel Baptist Church
984 Halls Ridge Road Princeton, WV 24739-6814
Ghent, WV - Ghent Missionary Baptist Church
139 Odd Road Ghent, WV 25843
Pembroke, VA - Pembroke Christian Church
519 Snidow Street Pembroke, VA 24136-3533
Hinton, WV - First Baptist Church
108 Temple Street Hinton, WV 25951-2431
Pulaski, VA - Pulaski Church of God
1621 Bob White Boulevard Pulaski, VA 24301-4407
Wytheville, VA - Wytheville First Church of God
1135 Cove Road Wytheville, VA 24382-1243
Beckley, WV - First Baptist Church
422 Neville Street Beckley, WV 25801-4511
Pineville, WV - House of Refuge
2856 Indian Creek Road Pineville, WV 24874
Fairlawn, VA - Fairlawn Grace Brethren Church
6893 Mills Avenue Fairlawn, VA 24141-6914
Christiansburg, VA - Trinity Community Church
1505 N Franklin Street Christiansburg, VA 24073-1411
Lewisburg, WV - West Virginia State Fairgrounds
947 Maplewood Avenue Lewisburg, WV 24901-9316
Rainelle, WV - First Baptist Church of Rainelle
345 7th Street Rainelle, WV 25962-1650
Iaeger, WV - Calvary Baptist Church
Route 52 Iaeger, WV 24844
Richlands, VA - Richlands Presbyterian Church
1301 2nd Street Richlands, VA 24641-0446
Marion, VA - Marion Baptist Church
1258 N Main Street Marion, VA 24354-4312
Hillsville, VA - First United Methodist Church
225 Fulcher Street Hillsville, VA 24343-1634
Justice, WV - First Missionary Baptist Church
9 Raymond Toler Drive Justice, WV 24851
Floyd, VA - Floyd Baptist Church
510 E Main Street Floyd, VA 24091-2615
New Castle, VA - Craig Valley Baptist Church
171 Salem Avenue New Castle, VA 24127