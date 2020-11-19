Out magazine names Lizzo, Monae, Maddow to its Out100 list

NEW YORK (AP) — Award-winning singers Lizzo and Janelle Monae, Apple CEO Tim Cook and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow have made Out magazine’s 2020 Out100 list. Pride Media announced Thursday that its annual list honoring the 100 most influential LGBTQ+ people of the year includes 99-year old trans WWII U.S. Navy fighter pilot Robina Asti, comedian Wanda Sykes, fashion icon André Leon Tall, the creators of “Queer Eye,” Black Lives Matter Toronto co-founder Janaya Khan and actors Jameela Jamil, Wilson Cruz, Keke Palmer, Jeremy Pope and Joe Mantello. Honorees will be celebrated Saturday at the first 2020 Out100 Virtual Honoree Induction Ceremony, which will stream live at 8 p.m. EDT at Out.com/Out100Live.