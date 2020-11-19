Pitt, Virginia Tech hoping to emerge from ACC’s messy middle

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech face off at Heinz Field on Saturday with both teams smarting from brushes with COVID-19. The Panthers were forced to postpone their trip to Georgia Tech last week due to COVID-19 protocols, while the Hokies began the season short-handed due to an outbreak on the team. Virginia Tech has won three of the last four meetings, including a 28-0 romp in the rain last year in Blacksburg. The game is also Senior Day for nearly two dozen Panthers. Most of them are still weighing whether to return in 2021 after the NCAA granted athletes impacted by the pandemic another year of eligibility.