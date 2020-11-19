Ruff story: Picture book to honor Biden dogs Champ and Major

NEW YORK (AP) — The publishing world has a new pet project. A picture book about the Biden family dogs, the German shepherds Champ and Major is on the way. Dial Books for Young Readers announced Thursday that “Champ and Major: First Dogs” will be published Jan. 19, the day before Joe Biden is to be sworn in as the next president. The book was written by National Book Award longlist nominee Joy McCullough and illustrated by Sheyda Abvabi Best. Books about White House animals have a long tradition, notably then-first lady Barbara Bush’s “MIllie’s Book,” a day in the life of the presidential dog.