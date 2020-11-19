Social Media and Digital Content Manager – WVVA

WVVA Television, Inc. in Bluefield, WV is looking for a hard-working web producer to help manage our broadcast website and its social platforms.



If you are passionate about the power of media, winning breaking news and delivering engaging content - here is your chance.

WVVA is committed to strong journalism and community service. We are looking for a leader, a coach, and a hands-on social media expert to help us go to new heights.

The Social Media and Digital Content Manager is a key member of our newsroom. You will report to the news director and play a critical management role at our dominant television station.

The ideal candidate has strong news writing skills, a strong understanding of social media strategy, and able to produce fast, compelling, and accurate content. Candidate must be able to adapt to breaking news situations and thrive in a deadline driven environment.

A degree in social media/journalism is preferred. Knowledge of Facebook best practices for journalists, Social NewsDesk, WordPress, Google 360 analytics and iNews is preferred.

WVVA is part of the Quincy Media Inc. family. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at www.quincymediacareers.com.

If you’d like to be part of our award winning team please send your resume materials to



Wesley Armstead

News Director

WVVA Television

3052 Big Laurel Highway

Bluefield, WV, 24701



or email warmstead@wvva.com

WVVA is an equal opportunity employer.