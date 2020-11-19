Taraji P. Henson tells New Jack Swing backstory in podcast

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taraji P. Henson says a new podcast series delving into the New Jack Swing backstory is a much-needed piece of work. The Oscar-nominated actor is the host of “Jacked: Rise of the New Jack Sound,” which premiered this week on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Wondery App. She’s also a producer of the six-part series, which airs Tuesdays. The series looks at the “rise and eventual fall” of the movement. “Jacked” delves into the complex relationships between a group of Harlem teenagers who created the musical sound. It features Henson’s narration, dozens of interviews including band members and managers, and music from Universal Music Group’s catalog.