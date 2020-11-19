Temperatures warm back up and sunshine remains

Sunshine? Check! Warmer temperatures? Check! This morning we are starting off on a chilly note with temperatures in the 20s and 30s (Burke's Garden is in the teens!), but we will warm up nicely by this afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and 60s with plenty of sunshine to go around as high pressure remains in our region. Throughout today we will notice a breeze at times, but calmer conditions are in store.

High pressure will stay with us into tomorrow and most of Saturday. Overnight low temperatures will be much warmer in the upper 30s and 40s.

High temperatures will hit the 60s for most on Friday through Sunday. Rain chances are low throughout the next few days, but not completely zero. Could see a few stray showers for Saturday and Sunday. Next best chance for widespread rainfall is Monday.

We are tracking a cold front that will cross through early next week. This will impact temperatures for next week allowing highs to be mainly in the 50s. For now enjoy sunshine and warmer than average temperatures for this time of year!