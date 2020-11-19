Trump pursues recount of 2 liberal Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign has paid $3 million for a recount of two heavily Democratic Wisconsin counties, saying that they were the site of the “worst irregularities.” That comes although no evidence of wrongdoing has been presented and state elections officials have said there was none. The recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties will start no later than Saturday. In those counties Trump chose for the recount, Democrat Joe Biden received about 577,000 votes compared with about 213,000 for Trump. Biden won statewide by 20,608 votes, based on canvassed results submitted by the counties.