Virginia lawyer charged with paying underage girls for sex

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia lawyer has been charged with sex trafficking of minors after authorities say he paid numerous underage high school girls for sex. Charges were unsealed Thursday in federal court in Alexandria against Matthew Erausquin of Arlington. According to a Fairfax County Police affidavit, the investigation began in May 2019 when a high school student reported to police that a man in his 40s had paid two victims $1000 for a threesome. The affidavit states that victims ranging in age from 16 to 17 from three local high schools engaged in commercial sexual activity with Erausquin. He met some of his victims through a website called seekingarrangement.com that connects “sugar daddies” with “sugar babies.”